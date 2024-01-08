Tyreek Hill Fire 911 Audio Dispatch Warned Caller ... 'Do Not Try To Put The Fire Out!!!'

'Do Not Try To Put The Fire Out!!!'

A woman who was at the scene of the fire at Tyreek Hill's home last week appeared to want try to extinguish the flames herself ... but she was warned by law enforcement that that would be a bad idea.

The conversation can be heard in newly released 911 audio, obtained by TMZ Sports ... when an unidentified woman told a dispatcher that a blaze had broken out at the NFL star's Florida mansion.

In the call, you can hear the woman explaining that there was a fire in the home ... before she asked, "Should I throw water in there?"

The official, however, told her, "No. I need for you to get everyone outside. I need for you guys to get to safety."

The caller eventually did make her way out of the home ... before she seemed to ask again if she should try to put out the blaze on her own.

"Do not try to put the fire out," the dispatcher can be heard telling her, "and do not carry out anything that's on fire, OK?"

Several times throughout the call, the woman referenced the size of the inferno ... saying at one point, "It's getting bigger and bigger."

Thankfully, she did note that "no one's injured" and "everything is fine."

Firefighters eventually arrived on the scene and put out the flames roughly an hour or so after the call was placed. Hill was not present at the time that it started, though he left Miami Dolphins practice early to get a handle on the issue.

As for the cause of the blaze, officials said last week a child who was playing with a lighter accidentally caused it all.