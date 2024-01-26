Tyreek Hill Says He 'Fired The F***ing Bonehead' Who Filed Divorce Docs

Play video content Twitch / cheetah

Tyreek Hill's circle is a lot smaller now -- 'cause the Miami Dolphins superstar said he had to fire a bunch of people off his team this week ... including the "f***ing bonehead" who filed divorce documents without his approval.

Hill and Keeta Vaccaro's union appeared to be coming to an end after just a few months ... when Broward County records in Florida showed the Super Bowl champ submitted the petition for the dissolution of his marriage -- which he later refuted.

The 29-year-old receiver cleared the air on a Twitch stream Thursday night ... saying he never gave his people the green light to file the papers.

"I just gotta say that it sucks that A, yeah, a lot of our stuff is public record," Hill said. "But behind closed doors, a lot of people got fired, too, for just doing things without a 'yes.'"

"It sucks that me and my wife gotta go through that. Like yeah, public records says it and right now we're in a spot of fixing it -- I fired the f***ing bonehead that did that mistake. Now it sucks."

Play video content TMZ Studios

Hill explained he had to confront his wife over the mishap ... saying they have another vacation planned too, so he wanted to make sure everything was good between them.

The two later shut down any speculation of a split ... posing together hours after the reports went public.

Play video content 11/16/23