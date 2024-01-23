Tyreek Hill Says He's Still Married Despite Divorce Filing

Court records show Tyreek Hill filed for divorce from his wife this week -- less than three months after they initially tied the knot -- but the Miami Dolphins star is adamant he's still happily married.

Broward County records in Florida show Hill submitted the petition for the dissolution of his marriage from Keeta Vaccaro on Monday.

But, on Tuesday, he insisted he and Keeta are still together ... despite the filing.

"boy no the heck we didn’t," Hill said on his X page in response to a report that he had filed for divorce, "so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way."

Hill also shared a photo of him and Keeta appearing to be happy together on his Instagram Tuesday too.

Attempts to reach Hill's attorney for comment on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

We broke the story ... Hill married Keeta during the Chiefs' bye week back in November, saying their "I Do's" in Travis County, Texas.

He spoke just days later about the wedding with reporters, saying he felt it was simply "about time" to get married.

The two, however, did have to manage a crisis at their Southwest Ranches home earlier this month ... dealing with a major fire that broke out in one of their bedrooms.