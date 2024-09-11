Tyreek Hill Demands Officer Be Fired For Traffic Stop Detainment

Tyreek Hill is calling for the officer at the center of his controversial detainment to get the boot ASAP ... claiming his use of force during the traffic stop was "excessive, escalating, and reckless."

The Miami Dolphins superstar's attorney, Julius B. Collins, released a statement on his behalf ... saying his legal team thoroughly reviewed footage of the incident and noted several instances in which they believe the cop crossed the line.

Hill's team listed each issue ... stating the officer twice placed his hands around his neck, forcefully pulled him out of his sportscar and put him face-down on the pavement.

They also noted the cop placed his knee on Hill's back with his hand around his nape ... and once again used force when he forced the handcuffed Super Bowl champion to sit on the ground, despite stating his intent to follow orders.

Hill's team also found it downright wrong of the officer to ignore his statement about having a recent procedure done on his knee.

"We are of the opinion that the officer's use of force was excessive, escalating, and reckless," the statement read. "We are demanding that the officer be terminated effective immediately."

Hill's team said Sunday's incident is yet another reminder of what black and minority communities deal with on a daily basis ... and the receiver wants to help bring change to that.

"While we are in no way accusing the officer of being racist, we are accusing the customs and practices of law enforcement from a historical standpoint of being discriminatory and oppressive to black and minority communities," the statement said.

"We cannot ignore this fact and remain silent on the issue just because it's a tough conversation."