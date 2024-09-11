Tyreek Hill Regrets Actions During Traffic Stop, But Cops Still Wrong

... But Cops Had No Right To Rough Me Up!

Tyreek Hill is placing (some) blame squarely on himself, saying he wishes he could "go back and do things differently" during his run-in with police ... while making it crystal clear, despite his prickly attitude, the cops had no right to get physical with him!

30-year-old Hill met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday -- when the All-Pro receiver was asked whether he could have behaved better during the traffic stop outside Hard Rock Stadium before Sunday's Dolphins game.

"My life is all about accountability. So right now, I have family members who are cops. We've had conversations. Yes, I will say I could've been better," Cheetah admitted from the Dolphins practice facility, adding, "I could've let my window down at that instant but the thing about me is I don't want attention. I don't wanna be like cameras out, phones on you at that moment."

Play video content TMZSports.com

"But at the end of that day, I'm human. I gotta follow rules. Do what everyone else would do. Now does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not. But at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things differently."

Of course, the incident has polarized fans ... with many placing the blame on the cops, who failed to deescalate, and instead ratcheted up the intensity during the stop.

Others have blamed Tyreek's behavior, accusing the NFL star of having a poor attitude with cops from the get-go, while ignoring their commands, and forcing their hand.

Hill, after being handcuffed and taken to the ground, was eventually released with two citations, careless driving (cops estimate he was going 60 MPH in a 40 zone) and a seat belt violation.

The incident has received a ton of attention ... and Hill himself has called on Miami Dade PD to fire the involved officers.

The department has not (yet, at least) taken that step ... though one of the cops was placed on desk duty -- meaning he is not on the streets while MDPD investigates.

The traffic stop has dominated Tyreek's time this week -- he's appeared on NBC and CNN airwaves -- but he'll have to get back in football mode quickly... his Fins squad plays the Buffalo Bills tomorrow on Thursday Night Football.