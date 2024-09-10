Tyreek Hill's Agent Drew Rosenhaus Wants Officers Fired After Traffic Stop Detainment

Play video content The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus is calling for swift and severe punishment for the officers involved in the Tyreek Hill traffic stop ... saying all the cops who got physical with the Dolphins superstar during his detainment should lose their jobs.

Rosenhaus addressed the incident during an interview on "The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz" on Tuesday ... and he's adamant his client's actions did not warrant the officers' "outrageous" conduct.

Rosenhaus said he just spoke with Hill prior to the show appearance ... and said the receiver feared he could have been shot -- or even killed -- during the stop.

As for what happens next, Rosenhaus said Hill is focused on turning the incident into a positive by working with local authorities to help change things in the area -- but is exploring all legal options to hold those at fault accountable.

Despite Hill wanting to bring change, Rosenhaus made it clear he wants the officers who roughed him up to be disciplined and have their badges taken.

"That was horrendous how they treated him. They didn't treat him like a human being," Rosenhaus said. "There's no place for [those] police officers to be on the force."