Tyreek Hill Drove Dangerously, Was Uncooperative During Stop ... Police Union Says

Tyreek Hill was first pulled over Sunday morning because he was driving recklessly ... and he was thrown in handcuffs moments later because he was being uncooperative -- at least, that's according to a huge police union in Florida.

The president for the South Florida Police Benevolent Association -- which represents over 6,000 law enforcement officers in the Sunshine State -- said in a statement to TMZ Sports Hill put "himself and others in great risk of danger" while on his way to Hard Rock Stadium.

And, during an ensuing traffic stop ... the SFLPBA alleges Hill was not responding to cops' orders.

"Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on scene who, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs," the SFLPBA said. "Mr. Hill, still uncooperative, refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground."

"Once the situation was sorted out within a few minutes," the org. added, "Mr. Hill was issued two traffic citations and was free to leave."

The organization continued ... saying it stands "with the actions of our officers" ... "but looks forward to further open communication moving forward."

For his part, Hill has not yet commented on the specifics of what happened ... telling a reporter following the Dolphins' season opener that he was simply "going to let bygones be bygones" from here.

