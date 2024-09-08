Tyreek Hill Dodges Question About Detainment in Postgame Interview

Update

3:12 PM PT -- Hill's teammate, Calais Campbell, told a reporter after the game that cops also slapped handcuffs on him during the incident ... adding he understands why, but it still made him feel a certain type of way.

Tyreek Hill's not ready to talk about his detainment yet ... telling a reporter after the Dolphins dramatic win Sunday he won't get into specifics -- but, he's grateful for all the support.

The wide receiver spoke to a CBS sideline reporter after the Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders made a 52-yard kick to beat Jacksonville 20-17 ... and when asked exactly what went down this morning, he immediately waved off the question.

Watch the clip ... TH says he's going to let the facts of the situation come out before he speaks on it publicly -- adding he plans to learn from the situation.

That said ... Tyreek's shouting out his teammates for showing him love during the incident -- saying it shows they're more of a brotherhood than just a team.

Tyreek's got jokes too ... saying he told his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, he planned to get to work and do his job -- but, of course, it didn't quite go down that way.

As you know ... photos circulated online of Hill in handcuffs, facedown in the street before being sat on the curb by the cops. He was ultimately released and played the game.

The Dolphins released a statement earlier today saying Hill had been pulled over during a traffic incident and was detained ... but, didn't give further details. The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department says an Internal Affairs investigation has been initiated.

TH referenced his detainment during the game ... putting his hands behind his back after scoring an 80-yard touchdown, mimicking his earlier run-in with the police.

Seems he's keeping his thoughts to himself ... at least, until more information comes out.