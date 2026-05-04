Lawrence Taylor Released From Hospital, Recovering From Pancreatitis At Home

Good news on the Lawrence Taylor health front ... the N.Y. Giants legend has been released from the hospital, and is continuing to recover from pancreatitis at home.

TMZ Sports has learned that LT was discharged late last week ... and we're told the Hall of Famer is feeling much better!

We broke the story ... Taylor, 67, was hospitalized in New Jersey on April 23. We later learned LT was dealing with pancreatitis.

Taylor spent just over a week in the hospital.

Pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas, and in severe cases, it can be life-threatening. The disease is almost always very painful and requires medical intervention. It can also lead to other serious illnesses, including kidney failure and sepsis.