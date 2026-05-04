Luke Rockhold Has Zero Interest In Hollywood Career, I Hate Fake Characters!

Luke Rockhold has a face for the camera ... but don't expect him to get in front of one any time soon ... the former UFC star says he HATES the idea of being anyone but himself.

TMZ Sports caught up with Rockhold at Santos Studios in Newport this week ... and asked him all about his life outside of the Octagon ... his last fight was a boxing match against Darren Till in 2025, and his last MMA bout was all the way back in 2022.

Of course, he's not too far removed from the fight game -- he is helping Khamzat Chimaev train for his big fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 328 next weekend -- and LR admitted with the way that's going, he's not unretiring unless he gets an astronomical payday.

So, what does he want to do if not fight?? He explained he's got his hands tied with several business ventures like Santos, Gameday Men's Health and Protein Candy.

But considering he'd look great on the silver screen, we had to throw out the idea of Hollywood ... and he shut it down real quick.

Rockhold said he loves his freedom and his current adventures ... and that's all he needs.