Alix Earle Warmly Greets Ex Braxton Berrios at Sports Illustrated Event, on Video

Play video content Video: Alix Earle and Ex Braxton Berrios Hug at Sports Illustrated Event

Alix Earle didn't let her night in Miami get awkward because of a former flame ... instead choosing to address Braxton Berrios head-on in a new clip.

The social media star found herself at a Sports Illustrated party down in Miami Thursday night, which her NFL star ex also attended ... and she walked right over to him to say hello.

Check out the clip ... Earle gives Berrios a little wave and the two hug, with Berrios even pecking her on the cheek -- a warm reunion between a pair who broke up just a few months ago.

As we told you ... Alix confirmed the breakup after multiple reports claiming they were no longer together surfaced online.

Play video content Video: Alix Earle Breaks Down in Tears Explaining Breakup With Braxton Berrios Instagram/@alix_earle

She shared a clip at the time in which she broke into tears ... but made it clear she and Berrios were still very close friends -- their relationship just became unsustainable when she couldn't support him like she wanted to do to her own career commitments.

She's since been spotted hanging out with pals ... and Tom Brady -- with whom she had a flirty night in St. Bart's.