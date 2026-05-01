Alix Earle Warmly Greets Ex Braxton Berrios at Sports Illustrated Event, on Video
Alix Earle & Braxton See, We're Still Besties!!! Exes Embrace at S.I. Event
Alix Earle didn't let her night in Miami get awkward because of a former flame ... instead choosing to address Braxton Berrios head-on in a new clip.
The social media star found herself at a Sports Illustrated party down in Miami Thursday night, which her NFL star ex also attended ... and she walked right over to him to say hello.
Check out the clip ... Earle gives Berrios a little wave and the two hug, with Berrios even pecking her on the cheek -- a warm reunion between a pair who broke up just a few months ago.
As we told you ... Alix confirmed the breakup after multiple reports claiming they were no longer together surfaced online.
She shared a clip at the time in which she broke into tears ... but made it clear she and Berrios were still very close friends -- their relationship just became unsustainable when she couldn't support him like she wanted to do to her own career commitments.
She's since been spotted hanging out with pals ... and Tom Brady -- with whom she had a flirty night in St. Bart's.
Clearly, there's no animosity between Alix and Braxton ... which ain't usually the norm in Hollywood!