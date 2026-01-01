Tom Brady and Alix Earle Get Close in St. Barths, On Video

Play video content

Tom Brady may have rung in the new year with a new catch ... the G.O.A.T. was seen getting real cozy with influencer Alix Earle, and TMZ has the videos.

Check out the first video ... Tom and Alix are enjoying the tunes at a party in St. Barths before Alix leans in to whisper something in his ear while caressing his back -- and her hand was there for like ... a while!

Play video content

In another clip, TB12 is getting his groove on when Alix gives him a sultry over-the-shoulder glance. That was enough to reel the Super Bowl champ in ... and they got super close!

Alix is fresh off of an emotional breakup from Braxton Berrios. They dated for two years before calling it quits, but it looks like 2026 could bring the 25-year-old better luck in the love department.