Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Reportedly Split

Alix Earle is dancing her way into her single era ... 'cause she and her boyfriend, Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios, have reportedly split.

She and the NFL star called it quits after nearly 2 years together, Us Weekly and People report, citing multiple sources.

The pair gave their relationship a good go, but the long-distance nature of their relationship drove them apart, Us Weekly claims. People, meanwhile, reports the breakup was mutual.

TMZ reached out to reps for both parties ... so far, no word back.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum and Braxton met at a party in February 2023 and began dating shortly after. They kept their romance under wraps for a few months, but it was uncovered when a fan posted a TikTok video that showed Alix at a restaurant in Miami ... and "NFL Man" -- who Alix lovingly nicknamed -- was there. The then-couple made their romance red carpet official at the 2023 ESPY Awards that July.

They seemed to be doing a-okay in early October, when they each posted cutesy IG pics of one another, with Alix commenting "Love you," under her beau's.