'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 Crowns Winning Couple

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 34 has officially crowned its winning couple -- and the winner is ...

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

The high-pressure finale came down to Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, influencer Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson and actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten.

The three-hour event had couples perform three different dance routines ... including the "instant dance challenge" where partners were told the dance style and song just moments before taking the stage.

Things got intense right out of the gate ... with each couple landing a perfect score in the freestyle round.

But, in the end ... Robert Irwin and Witney took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

It was an emotional night for Robert ... breaking down in tears after his final performance, saying he wished his late father, Steve Irwin, could've seen it.

The 21-year-old, who pushed through a rib injury, was ecstatic after the win ... and when asked what the victory meant to him, he thanked his sister, Bindi, for changing his life.