John Mulaney Calls RFK Jr. Stupid During 'Night of Too Many Stars'

John Mulaney literally turned into RFK Jr. on Sunday night, doing a spot-on impression of Trump's Health and Human Services honcho and calling him a "stupid f***!"

That's right ... Mulaney went off on Robert Kennedy Jr. during his comedy set for Netflix's "Night Of Too Many Stars" in Los Angeles, which was hosted by Jon Stewart, and featured a slew of comedians such as Conan O'Brien, Bill Burr, Steve Carell and Adam Sandler.

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Check out the video ... Mulaney kicks off the RFK Jr. smackdown by mocking the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services for his Riverkeepers environmental org benefit event, while mimicking his gravelly voice to a tee.

You may recall, RFK Jr. wanted to clean up New York's Hudson River back in the day, so he waged legal wars against corporations and government agencies polluting the waters.

Mulaney then moved on to rumors about RFK Jr. cheating on his wife, Cheryl Hines ... before slamming him for not being good at any job. And that includes his current work as head of Health and Human Services, according to Mulaney, who dubbed RFK Jr. a "stupid f***" for his views on healthcare and the measles.