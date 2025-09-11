Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Olivia Munn Says Breast Cancer Diagnosis Slammed Brakes On Her Life

By TMZ Staff
Published
Olivia Munn For Bustle
BDG/Matthew Sprout

Olivia Munn is getting real about her breast cancer battle ... saying the diagnosis felt like slamming the brakes on her whole life.

The actress opened up in a new interview with Bustle ... saying fighting cancer turned into her full-time job -- and once she learned about a free test women should know about, she made it her mission to let everyone know was all that mattered.

0911-Olivia-Munn-Bustle-SUB-1
BDG/Matthew Sprout

Olivia landed her new show "Your Friends & Neighbors" after nearly five years off post-COVID … and she says she assured creator Jonathan Tropper she was fine -- but was upfront about everything she’d just gone through.

Olivia says Jonathan and the whole Apple TV+ crew had her back -- even pitching in with donations to breast cancer research.

0911-Olivia-Munn-Bustle-SUB-2
BDG/Matthew Sprout

As TMZ first told you, she revealed her diagnosis in March 2024 and confirmed she underwent a double mastectomy the year before.

