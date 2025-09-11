Olivia Munn Says Breast Cancer Diagnosis Slammed Brakes On Her Life

Olivia Munn is getting real about her breast cancer battle ... saying the diagnosis felt like slamming the brakes on her whole life.

The actress opened up in a new interview with Bustle ... saying fighting cancer turned into her full-time job -- and once she learned about a free test women should know about, she made it her mission to let everyone know was all that mattered.

Olivia landed her new show "Your Friends & Neighbors" after nearly five years off post-COVID … and she says she assured creator Jonathan Tropper she was fine -- but was upfront about everything she’d just gone through.

Olivia says Jonathan and the whole Apple TV+ crew had her back -- even pitching in with donations to breast cancer research.