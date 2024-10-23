Olivia Munn Models SKIMS in Support of Breast Cancer Organization

Play video content SKIMS

Olivia Munn's putting breast cancer at the forefront of her new marketing campaign ... modeling shapewear for SKIMS -- and, revealing her surgery scars in the process.

The actress is the focus of Kim Kardashian brand's newest campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month ... posing in several different ensembles -- and, speaking about some of her experiences fighting cancer over the last couple years.

The pics from the shoot show a lot of Munn's body ... including the surgery scar on her bare breast from her double mastectomy surgery last year.

Play video content NBC

OM dove deeper into the topic on "TODAY" this morning ... saying they originally planned for the star to cover all her scars with makeup and the clothing -- but, she says they had a tough time covering up the scars.

Olivia says she went to the top brass at SKIMS to talk about showing the scars ... a vision they all agreed to.

Play video content 3/13/24

Munn adds she was tired of hiding her scars from the world ... and, she hopes to give women with scars like hers a sense of beauty even in the face of the disease.

It was earlier this year when Munn announced she had breast cancer ... sharing an emotional Instagram post detailing all the procedures she's gone through. She's since talked more in-depth about her fight with cancer in follow-up interviews.

As well, 10% of retail sales of SKIMS bras sold between now and October 31 will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation -- a breast cancer nonprofit.