Aaron Rodgers' Parents Blame Olivia Munn For Schism Between QB, Family

Aaron Rodgers' parents say Olivia Munn was the reason for the initial schism between the quarterback and his family ... claiming she caused the divide after the then-Packers star had a bad game back in 2014.

Ed and Darla Rodgers made the allegations in an interview with Ian O'Connor for his upcoming book on Aaron's life titled, "OUT OF THE DARKNESS: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers."

The couple says they visited Aaron in Green Bay just before he took on the Buffalo Bills in an early-December clash ... and when they left, things seemed just fine.

However, after Aaron laid an egg in the tilt ... Munn allegedly called Ed and Darla and told them they were now no longer wanted at Rodgers' next game, a road matchup with the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

Ed told O'Connor he pushed back on that ... saying he informed Munn, "You haven't been on the scene very long. You're just his girlfriend. We're his parents." He and Darla then proceeded to make the trip to Tampa, although they did not see their son.

Later, they say Aaron told them in an email, "Don’t attack the woman I love" -- and from then on, they claim their relationship was fractured.

Rodgers' parents say it would be nine years before they had "another full conversation" with the NFLer.

Rodgers' folks also claim that Munn made up lies about the family's issues in the ensuing years ... particularly when she would tell media outlets the fam had problems prior to her arrival.

"She said the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is bull," Ed told O'Connor. "We were going to all of his games; we were staying at his house. We had a great relationship. Nothing bad was going on."

For Rodgers' part, he didn't seem to want to expound too much on it all ... although he told O'Connor "his family issues are deep-rooted" -- and not Munn's fault.