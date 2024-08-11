Aaron Rodgers Throws Football into Crowd at MSG Comedy Show

Aaron Rodgers' team won it's first preseason game Saturday, and his throwing arm was impressive ... thing is, he didn't throw the ball at the stadium.

AR sat on the sidelines to watch the Jets beat the Browns, and then he beelined it for Madison Square Garden, where he took in a big, celeb comedy show.

Aaron hopped on stage with Joe Rogan, Andrew Dice Clay, Joey Diaz, Shane Gillis and others, and hurled 2 footballs into the crowd ... which you gotta say is pretty awesome for whoever caught it -- Aaron's an MVP 4 times over.

He got a proper intro, courtesy of podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe. Tony was doing a live, "Kill Tony" podcast and the QB came out at the end.

Lots of anticipation here ... Aaron was benched just a few plays in last season with a debilitating injury, but thanks to Dr. Neal ElAttrache and some intense rehab, he'll be back in action for the season.