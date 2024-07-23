Aaron Rodgers Trolls Critics With Egyptian Cat Shirt At Jets Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers pulled up to New York Jets' training camp ready to ball -- and clearly ready to troll -- check out the tee he was wearing ... it's an obvious middle finger to his haters!!

The 40-year-old quarterback, of course, drew the ire of many this offseason -- including from perhaps his own team -- when he bailed on some mandatory practices in order to take a previously planned trip to Egypt.

On Tuesday, he addressed the vitriol he received for the "unexcused" absences ... but with his attire -- not his words.

Take a look at how he pulled up to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in New Jersey ... he donned a grey shirt that featured an image of an Egyptian cat. He rocked a smug smile on his face too -- showing he knew what he was doing with the 'fit choice.

Some 24 hours earlier, Rodgers addressed the whole controversy on "Pardon My Take" ... saying he'll get fined for the June vacay -- but he shrugged it all off.

"They can arbitrarily put a tag on whatever week of OTAs they want and say, 'This is the minicamp week,' which makes it somehow more mandatory than the other weeks, but it was an OTA schedule," Rodgers said.

"That's how words can be a little deceiving from time to time. They can make a story about how I missed a minicamp when it was really two OTA days. I came to the first 10."