Aaron Rodgers Ditches Mandatory Jets Camp, Coach Says Unexcused Absence

Aaron Rodgers M.I.A. At Jets' Mandatory Camp ... Coach Says Unexcused Absence

The New York Jets kickstarted their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday ... but one key player was nowhere to be found -- superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed No. 8's decision to ditch the team workout with reporters just minutes ago ... saying he knew the four-time MVP would not be present due to an "event that was very important to him," but it was considered "unexcused" regardless.

Rodgers' decision will likely result in a financial punishment ... as players who miss mandatory minicamp are subject to a fine.

Despite not showing up, Saleh explained he was fine with Rodgers' absence ... even though he said it would be ideal if he had all his guys present.

It's unclear what Rodgers is doing instead ... but we're sure it will come to light soon enough.

Rodgers is gearing up for his big comeback after suffering a torn Achilles in the first game of the 2023 season ... and in OTAs, he looked like he was inching closer to 100 percent.

New York Jets

Edge rusher Haason Reddick was also M.I.A. on Tuesday ... but that was expected, as he's currently anticipating a new contract.

Sounds like Rodgers will be back soon, though ... so take a deep breath, Jets fans.

