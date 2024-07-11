Aaron Rodgers Comforts Sobbing Jets Fan Who Was Pleading For Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers might have been M.I.A. during the Jets' mandatory minicamp ... but when one crying New York fan needed him the most Wednesday -- he was right there to lend him a hug!!!

The four-time NFL MVP was on the links in Lake Tahoe, taking part in a practice round for the famed American Century Championship. While on the course, Rodgers ran into a fan who wasn't looking for an autograph ... but for him to bring his favorite team the Lombardi Trophy.

Aaron Rodgers consoles a weeping Jets fan at the American Century Championship pic.twitter.com/WjqXBxc4rA — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 10, 2024 @NBCSAuthentic

"I just want a Super Bowl, Aaron," the weeping man told the signal-caller. "Please!"

Aaron put his arm around the guy and couldn't help but smile during the encounter. But just before he started his walk to the next hole ... he made a promise to the fan.

"We'll get a Super Bowl," Rodgers said.

Hopefully for this fan's sake ... Rodgers' second season with Gang Green lasts more than four plays. After tearing his Achilles in their Week 1 game, the Jets went on to finish the season with a record of 7-10 -- far below what expectations were for the season.

This wasn't the only hug Rodgers gave out yesterday on the course, as AR took a second to pose with a young fan, albeit with much less emotion.

How cute is this interaction between Aaron Rodgers and this young fan. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/liIVwuhVkR — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 10, 2024 @NBCSports