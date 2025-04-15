Dodgers Legend Manny Mota Suffers Stroke

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Manny Mota suffered a stroke on Monday night, the team announced Tuesday.

Fortunately, the Dodgers said in a statement the longtime coach is currently "in recovery," and "is responsive to commands."

The 87-year-old is now "resting comfortably," the team added.

Further details regarding the medical emergency were not made immediately available ... though Mota's son, José, told ESPN Deportes his father "never lost consciousness" and "and is currently doing well."

Mota, a former outfielder, played in the MLB from 1962 to 1982 -- logging at-bats for the Dodgers for 13 seasons. During his final years on the diamond, he worked as a player-coach, and in retirement, he remained on L.A.'s staff for over three decades.

Mota ended his coaching career in 2013 ... but stayed with the Boys in Blue, working as a color commentator. He's since become a staple on Spanish broadcasts of Dodgers games.

During his career, he batted .304 ... and made one All-Star Game.