Aaron Rodgers Says He Was Fined For Ditching Mandatory Jets Camp

Play video content

Aaron Rodgers' trip to Egypt this summer ended up costing him more than he expected ... as the quarterback just revealed the Jets fined him for taking the vacation.

The 40-year-old signal-caller ditched a few mandatory practices back in June to fly out of the country for some R and R ... and on Wednesday, he told reporters his bosses docked his pay for missing the workouts.

Rodgers wouldn't say what the fee ultimately was ... but he did note it was "a little more than" $50,000!

Of course, Rodgers can afford it -- he's made over $340 MILLION in NFL contracts alone -- and he didn't seem too bent out of shape about it when talking with media members.

Rodgers also said he had a bunch of talks with teammates before making the trip -- and he insisted he and head coach Robert Saleh are cool now as well.

"Obviously more of an issue outside the building than it was inside the building," he said.

"I'm an adult," he added. "I knew what I was getting into. I knew the fine that was coming. I wish there hadn't been a conflict of scheduling-wise but, you know ... was what it was."