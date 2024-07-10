Olivia Munn Marries John Mulaney In New York Wedding

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney tied the knot.

The actress and the 'SNL' alum got hitched over the weekend in New York ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources close to the married couple tell us their wedding officiant was none other than legendary actor Sam Waterston ... and Sam's wife was the ceremony's only witness. Olivia starred alongside Sam in "The Newsroom."

Olivia and John share a two-year-old son, Malcolm, and he was also at the wedding. They first announced they were expecting their little boy in September 2021.

It's the second marriage for John, though, the first marriage for Olivia, who previously dated NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

PEOPLE was the first to report Olivia and John's marriage.

The wedding comes on the heels of Olivia announcing in March she was battling breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 2023 and underwent multiple surgical procedures, including a double mastectomy.

Olivia also revealed in May she had her uterus and other reproductive organs removed in her fight against cancer ... freezing her eggs so she could have more kids with John in the future, if they so decide.

Olivia praised John for being supportive through it all ... and now they are husband and wife.