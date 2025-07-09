John Mulaney's Wife Olivia Munn

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn shocked plenty of their respective fans when they began dating in 2021 ... and they turned more heads when they went on to tie the knot later down the road.

But the comedian and the actress have put plenty of work into their relationship in the years since they first started seeing each other -- and he supported her while she went through various treatments for breast cancer.

Here's a look at how the celebs navigated a particularly uncertain start to their relationship and ultimately started a family together.

John And Olivia Met While He Was Still Married To His First Wife

Munn revealed in an interview on HuffPost Live, the first time she encountered Mulaney was at a 2013 wedding ... when John was engaged to Anna Marie Tendler.

The comedian and Tendler, an artist, had been seeing each other in 2010 ... they went on to say their vows four years later.

Munn -- who later dated Aaron Rodgers from 2014 until 2017 -- recalled she tried getting close to the actor during that 2013 wedding, and she said she became "so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

She claimed she sent him an email following that wedding ... although he never responded to her message. The actress quipped she "might've got the wrong email -- probably. That's what I tell myself."

They Welcomed Their First Child in 2021

Mulaney and Munn reconnected in 2021 -- shortly after the end of his 60-day stint in a rehabilitation facility, which he entered months earlier, in December 2020.

The actress sent her well wishes to the comedian, sharing a post on her X account during his stay in rehab -- according to People, she wrote she was sending "SO MUCH love and support" to John.

The comedian separated from Tendler shortly after his departure from the facility ... Munn shared a message through a rep saying while she was "heartbroken" about the split, she wished the actor the best in his recovery.

It was revealed that Munn and Mulaney had been dating just days after his split from Tendler was publicized ... a source told People the pair was taking things "slowly."

The Pair Started Dating After The Actor Left Rehab

Although the couple had initially set out to take their relationship delicately at first, they learned they would be having a baby not long after they started seeing each other.

Munn later told GQ they weren't really "dating" when she learned she was pregnant -- and that she expected Mulaney to co-parent their child with her.

But the pair grew closer over the course of her pregnancy ... and just two months before she gave birth, they decided to raise their child together.

The pair went on to start their family with the arrival of their son, Malcolm, in November of 2021.

Mulaney And Munn Tied The Knot After She Was Treated For Breast Cancer

Mulaney and Munn eventually made their red carpet debut in January 2024, following nearly two years of social media posts about their baby boy.

However, the actress revealed she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer in a post on her Instagram account in March that year.

She later credited the comedian with being her biggest supporter during her early treatments, and told People her breast cancer journey "would’ve felt like climbing an iceberg without him."

Mulaney and Munn eventually locked in their relationship when they tied the knot in a ceremony that took place in New York in July 2024.

They Welcomed A Daughter Via Surrogate

The couple surprised many of their fans again when they revealed they had welcomed a daughter named Mei in a post on Munn's Instagram in September 2024.

The actress also wrote a lengthy message to let her fans know that, since she wasn't able to carry her second child, she worked with a surrogate. She added she felt "so many profound emotions" about being able to welcome a second child into her life.