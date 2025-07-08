Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend Maxx Morando ... And Her Exes!

Miley Cyrus has been going strong with her boyfriend Maxx Morando for a few years.

The singer's made more than a few attempts at finding her special person ... one of which resulted in a marriage!

We're going to take a look at the exes that bought the hitmaker flowers -- although she's sung about how she can buy them herself -- and explore how she fell in love with a rock drummer.

Miley Dated A Fellow Disney Channel Star Back In The Day

Miley's dating history goes back to her Disney Channel days, as she met Nick Jonas -- of the Jonas Brothers, in case you didn't know -- way, way back in 2006.

While the pair didn't confirm their relationship to the public until long after it ended, the two were involved professionally ... as the JoBros opened for the singer during her "Best Of Both Worlds" tour, and appeared on an episode of "Hannah Montana" in 2007.

The pair ultimately went their separate ways. Cyrus recently opened up about her current feelings about the singer during an episode of the "Every Single Album" podcast, where she claimed that she was still "into" Jonas, albeit in a platonic way.

She subsequently moved on with actor Justin Gaston, and the pair garnered much attention for their age gap, as he was 20 and she was 16 when they started dating.

However, the pair did not remain together for long, and they called quits on their romance in 2009.

Miley Had An Up-And-Down Relationship With Her Future (Ex-)Husband

That same year, Cyrus met Liam Hemsworth while working on the 2010 film "The Last Song," in which they costarred.

The pair, whose romance was established on the movie's set, began seeing each other off and on for a total of three years before the actor popped the question ... and the singer accepted.

Cyrus and Hemsworth remained together for almost a year and a half before they unexpectedly called off their engagement in 2013, and split up more formally than in their past brief breakups.

The singer then embarked on a short-lived relationship with Patrick Schwarzenegger that ended in April 2015, and a source told People the future star of "The White Lotus" wanted to focus on his college career at the time.

Cyrus was later spotted making out with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell ... although she denied that they had been in a relationship.

Cyrus Later Reconciled With Hemsworth ... For A While

The singer later reunited with Hemsworth in 2016 -- and they got engaged for the second time.

A source spoke to People at the time and claimed the pair were "much more mature" and emotionally ready for the requirements of a relationship.

Cyrus and Hemsworth remained together for two years before they spontaneously tied the knot during a trip to Tennessee.

However, the pair shocked many of their fans when they announced their separation after just seven months of marriage ... and they finalized their divorce in January of 2020.

The singer gave her fans a bit of insight into her marriage during an episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience," when she decried "the villainizing and just all those stories" that were shared about her relationship with the actor.

Miley Dated Around After Her Marriage Ended

Cyrus dusted herself off following the end of her marriage, and she was briefly linked to Kaitlynn Carter in 2019.

The pair amicably split up after just a few weeks of dating, and a source told People the singer wanted to "focus on her career" at the time.

Sources connected to the former couple told TMZ ... Miley felt it was moving too fast ... there was no cheating or fighting involved in MC's decision to break things off after a 2-month whirlwind romance where she and Kaitlynn were practically inseparable.

The performer later began seeing her longtime friend Cody Simpson, and the pair's romance commenced in August 2019.

However, we revealed the hitmaker and the competitive swimmer ultimately broke up after 10 months of dating ... Cyrus claimed she wanted to remain friends with the athlete after their split.

Miley And Morando Met On A Semi-Blind Date

Cyrus was later set up on a date with Morando in 2021 ... and while he knew who he would be meeting, the singer's friends didn't tell her anything about the drummer in the band Liily.

The pair hit it off and remained together following their date, and a source subsequently spoke to People and said the singer saw her boyfriend's aversion to the celebrity lifestyle as a major green flag.

The singer told Harper's Bazaar she was "very similar" to Morando, and said neither of them "take life too seriously."