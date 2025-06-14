Miley Cyrus: Timeline of Relationships Over the Years
Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight since she was a tween, so naturally, every relationship’s been part of the show.
First came Nick Jonas -- cue the Disney drama, with fans swearing Selena Gomez stole him from her. Then came a quick spark with model Justin Gaston. But then, drumroll please: Enter Liam Hemsworth: Round 1 in 2010.
After a Patrick Schwarzenegger detour, Round 2 with Liam led to a wedding ... and a divorce. Miley rebounded with Kaitlynn Carter, then slid into a buzzy romance with Cody Simpson.
These days? She's keeping it cool with Maxx Morando ... and yes, they’re still going strong. Girl’s lived, loved, and sang through it all -- which you can check out in our video timeline.