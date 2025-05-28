Miley Cyrus' Superfans Get Engaged During Event for Her New Album, on Camera

Miley Cyrus’ TikTok fans-only bash for her new "Something Beautiful" album turned into something unforgettable -- one couple went full rom-com and got engaged mid-event!

Catch the heart-melting moment another fan caught on camera at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont -- after Miley asked a couple if they were in love, one of them took the hint real quick and dropped to one knee to pop the big question.

The crowd of roughly 100 fans erupted in applause, and even Miley couldn’t hold back -- she let out a delighted shriek and joked the lovebirds should get a room ... even offering to get them a room at the Chateau, charged to her card!

Luckily, the other guy said yes -- because LBR, a no would've turned this fairytale into a viral horror story.

The event in itself was next-level -- Miley had close family and friends in the mix, including mom Tish Cyrus belting out "The Climb" like it was 2009 all over again ... and actress Anya Taylor-Joy was also vibing right along in the crowd!