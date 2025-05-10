Miley Cyrus Says Mom Didn't Mean to Unfollow Her, Denies Family Drama

Miley Cyrus is shooting down rumors that a wrecking ball has torn down her relationship with her mom & the rest of her fam ... letting the world know Tish Cyrus is just bad with tech!

The singer-songwriter posted to Instagram Saturday morning ... admitting she rarely responds to rumors, but she felt like she needed to defend her mom -- who she adds is absolutely her best friend.

MC says -- like many mamas out there -- Tish ain't the best with social media ... and, somehow, she unfollowed Miley without meaning to, exactly like Tish claimed on social media earlier this week.

She goes a step further, too ... not just talking about her relationship with her mom, but shedding some light on how things are going with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, these days.

We broke the story ... the two saw each other recently -- and, there's no strain in their relationship despite rumors to the contrary. A day after our report came out, Billy shared a pic on social media with Miley and his son, Braison Cyrus.

In her new social media post, Miley acknowledges the challenging relationship she's had with her dad over the years ... but, now family is her priority -- and, she's at peace now that they've all done a ton of healing.

Worth noting ... Miley didn't say anything about her brother Trace's beef with Billy and Braison -- so, while her relationship may be great with everyone, it's not like the whole crew is one big, happy fam.