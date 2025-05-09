Billy Ray Cyrus Hanging Out With Kids Miley, Braison

Billy Ray Cyrus is having a mini family reunion ... spending quality time with two of his kids, and making sure everyone knows about it.

The country music star just posted a selfie with Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Miley's boyfriend Maxx Morando.

Braison's birthday is today and that seems to be the reason for the occasion.

Billy Ray hanging out with a couple of his kids comes as their mother, Billy's ex-wife Tish, fueled some family drama by unfollowing Miley on social media -- but later clarified she doesn't know what happened and she would never unfollow her daughter.

There were rumblings last year of an icy relationship between Miley and her famous father, but as we reported this week ... they've been hanging out recently and things are good between them.

Now, Billy Ray is providing further proof he's in good standing with Miley and Braison.