Billy Ray Cyrus Says He's Praying for Family Amid Drama

I Pray My Family Heals From All This Drama

Billy Ray Cyrus is calling for peace amid some family infighting ... sending prayers after one of his kids accused him of sending a legal threat.

BRC posted a YouTube short with his song "Somebody Said a Prayer" along with a message to his fam.

He says, "Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing ❤️‍🩹 for us all."

Billy Ray's message comes during some ongoing beef between his sons Trace and Braison ... plus an alleged legal threat against Trace.

Following a bad showing by Billy Ray at President Trump's Liberty Ball, Trace has been outspoken about his dad ... claiming his father isn't healthy, and desperately needs help.

Braison shot back, announcing a new album with his pops and insisting everything is good with Billy Ray ... and then Trace implied Braison is abusing drugs and alcohol too.

So, there's lots of drama with the Cyrus fam these days ... and it looks like Billy Ray is trying to turn down the temperature here.