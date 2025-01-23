Trace Cyrus Sends Emotional Plea to Billy Ray Cyrus, 'You're Not Healthy, Dad'

Trace Cyrus is deeply concerned about Billy Ray Cyrus' achy breaky everything ... on the heels of his dad's disastrous inauguration performance.

While Billy Ray coped with technical issues, and an apparently hoarse throat ... Trace is saying there's something deeper troubling his father. He says, "You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," and fears the world may lose Billy Ray "far too soon."

While he said he isn't exactly sure what Billy is going through, he said he has a "pretty good idea" and can use his own experience of being a year sober to help. In the heartfelt Instagram post, he added ... "You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."

The "Shake It" hitmaker also called his dad out for not being there for him or his siblings. He specifically shamed him for neglecting Noah Cyrus, his youngest daughter, who apparently "desperately" wants BRC to be the dad he once was.

Despite Billy Ray's falling out with his kids, Trace says, "We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns."

Billy adopted Trace and his older sister Brandi Cyrus when he married their mom, Tish Cyrus, back in 1993. He also shares Noah and her mega popstar sister Miley Cyrus with Trish, plus a son named Braison. Billy welcomed another son, Christopher, with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey in 1992.

Trace's vulnerable message to the "Hannah Montana" alum comes after he was heavily criticized for his lackluster a cappella performance of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and "Achy Breaky Heart" at Trump's Liberty Ball.

Billy Ray blamed technical issues on his mess of a performance ... although that doesn't account for his painfully raspy voice. Regardless, he said everyone there "had a blast."