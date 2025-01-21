Billy Ray Cyrus Gives Disastrously Awkward Performance at Trump's Liberty Ball

Play video content LiveNOW from FOX

Billy Ray Cyrus was hit with brutal tech issues during his performance at the Liberty Ball to celebrate Trump’s inauguration -- and yeah, it was a total cringe-fest.

It all went down Monday night, and Billy was already on the struggle bus -- rocking a hoarse voice, no band, and attempting an a cappella version of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" ... yeah, the one he featured on.

It was already heading toward an epic fail, and Billy seemed to know it -- trying to hype up the crowd to sing along. But then ... dun, dun, dun -- his guitar cut out.

Billy, clearly desperate, pled with the backstage crew, "Is anybody awake? Where's everybody at? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on?" -- but no luck.

BRC tried to spin it, though, pointing out Carrie Underwood had tech issues earlier too. Using it as a life lesson, he told the crowd ... "In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going. Or as President Trump would say, 'You gotta fight!'"