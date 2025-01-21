Jimmy Fallon Mocks Melania for Wearing "Hamburglar" Hat At Inauguration

Hey Melania, I Look Better As The Hamburglar Than You!!!

Jimmy Fallon tackled one of the most talked about topics at Donald Trump's inauguration Monday — Melania's hat!

The 'Tonight Show' host stepped out onstage for his opening monologue last evening sporting a wide-brim black hat with a white stripe around it.

Funny thing was it mirrored the hat Melania was wearing at DT's swearing-in ceremony as the 47th president, which looked similar to the one donned by the McDonald's Hamburglar character.

Melania was mocked by online trolls comparing her to the Hamburglar.

Jimmy, in his opener, also took a jab at the First Lady, saying after the show he was going to play who wore the hat better: "me, Melania or the Hamburglar."

Jimmy then took off the hat and tossed it to the side of the stage before diving into his Trump-bashing monologue.

At one point, Jimmy even brought up an image on screen of Melania wearing the hat, joking that she was at the inauguration to kill the famous movie protagonist "Indiana Jones."

Jimmy also wisecracked that Trump was trying to cut into the hat thinking it was a cake.