Donald Trump Dances to "YMCA" With a Sword at Inaugural Ball, Video

Donald Trump celebrated becoming the 47th president deep into the night Monday — and that meant dancing to "YMCA" — only this time he put a different spin on his routine.

The newly crowned commander in chief stood onstage — brandishing a sword — along with wife Melania and VP JD Vance and his better half Usha at the inaugural ball in D.C.

Trump's favorite tune "YMCA" by the Village People was blaring throughout the Walter E. Washington Convention Center as he shimmied to the music — and swung the sword, which was handed to him to cut a large cake.

Check out the video ... Trump is in the throes of his little sword dance as Melania chuckles and JD and Usha crack smiles. Everyone appears amused by Donald's sashaying swordsmanship with JD wielding his own saber.

At one point, Trump even slashes the air with the sword in a downward motion before blowing a kiss to the crowd. The prez then turns and hands the sword to a U.S. soldier.

Speaking of the military, Trump also spoke to U.S. Service personnel stationed in South Korea over a video call at the inaugural ball.

Trump to American troops in South Korea: "Hello everybody. How's Kim Jong Un doing? pic.twitter.com/OSG7qkEp87 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2025 @atrupar

One of the first questions Trump asked them was how Kim Jong Un was doing before labeling the North Korean dictator a "tough cookie."