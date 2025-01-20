Donald Trump Signs Executive Orders, Tosses Pens Into Giddy Crowd

You Get a Pen, You Get a Pen, You Get a Pen!!!

Donald Trump is transforming everyday White House business into a spectacle worthy of an audience ... including the signing of several executive orders.

Check it out ... hours after he was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Trump hit the stage at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., where he put pen to paper and signed off on a number of his previously announced executive orders.

While the signing of an executive order is often done in the Oval Office in front of members of the press, DT chose to shake things up on inauguration day and essentially give the POTUS paperwork the WWE treatment ... signing the documents in front of a cheering crowd of his supporters.

He even threw the pens he used to sign the 9 executive orders into the crowd ... which was reminiscent of t-shirts or towels being tossed to fans during supporting events.

Trump's inauguration day antics aren't wildly surprising, as he indicated he planned to hit the ground running during his 2nd inaugural address.

As we reported, Trump declared he was "saved by God" to Make America Great Again ... and so, he planned to use his return to power to enact a number of orders.

Trump announced everything from wanting to plant a flag on Mars to revoking the Green New Deal, to issuing a national emergency at the southern border.