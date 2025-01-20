Carrie Underwood Forced to Sing A Cappella at Inauguration After Tech Glitch

Play video content

Carrie Underwood is proving to be a consummate performer ... following an awkward moment during her Inauguration Day performance.

Check it out ... the "American Idol" alum is introduced as the singer for a performance of "America the Beautiful" following Donald Trump's swearing-in at the Capitol Rotunda Monday morning.

While the country star appears ready to wow the audience in Washington, D.C., the Inauguration's tech team isn't quite prepared ... as the backing track for her patriotic tune cuts out before CU is able to belt out one single word.

At first, Carrie waits for the tech glitch to be rectified ... awkwardly standing to the side with all eyes on her. However, after it becomes clear the background music will not be played, Carrie encourages the room of politicians to join her in an a cappella rendition of the tune.

Though, it's safe to say Carrie is better versed in the song's lyrics than the D.C. elite ... watch the vid, many stumble through the words as the "Before He Cheats" artist sings out loudly into the mic.

Perhaps everyone should stick to their respective lanes!!!

As TMZ previously reported ... Carrie was named one of the Inauguration Day performers days before Trump's swearing-in. After being criticized for taking the gig, Carrie issued a statement defending her decision ... in which she declared her love for the country and said she was honored to have "a small part" on this historic day.

She encouraged others to see her choice as one made in "the spirit of unity" ... though, we're not sure her critics online would agree.