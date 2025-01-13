Carrie Underwood to Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Donald Trump isn't struggling to find A-list talent for his second inauguration ... Carrie Underwood has been tapped to perform at the swearing-in ceremony, TMZ has learned.

A presidential inauguration committee spokesperson confirms to TMZ ... the "American Idol" winner will be singing a patriotic tune before President-elect Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

Underwood's name was listed in what looked like a leaked program detailing the show order for Trump's big day ... TMZ has also obtained a copy of the program, and we've confirmed it's the real deal.

The country singer will belt out "America the Beautiful" ... alongside the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

The performance will go down after Veep-elect J.D. Vance is sworn in and moments before DT's official return as Commander in Chief.

Carrie has sung the National Anthem for a number of sporting events ... just watch the way she belts the heck out of the ballad at the Nashville Predators playoff game from years ago.

CU isn't the first celeb to perform an alternative patriotic tune on Inauguration Day. Barbra Streisand sang "God Bless America" at Bill Clinton's inauguration in 1993, Aretha Franklin belted out "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" at Barack Obama's ceremony in 2009, and Ray Charles sang "America the Beautiful" at Ronald Reagan's inauguration gala the 2nd time he was sworn in as POTUS.