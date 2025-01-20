Joe Biden Booed by MAGA Crowd During Donald Trump Inauguration

Play video content TMZ.com

Joe Biden got a frosty farewell in the final minutes of his presidency ... with boos ringing out from a crowd of Trump's MAGA supporters huddled nearby during the inauguration.

In this video obtained by TMZ, the crowd -- relegated to the Capitol One Arena -- made it clear they didn't need an invite to the main event to make their opinions on Biden known.

Play video content

Check it out -- the moment Biden’s name hits the speakers, the whole arena goes off with boos, making it loud and clear they wanted him gone.

Biden, meanwhile, was busy making some big moves on his final day in office -- he dished out some preemptive pardons, including to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, and even a handful of family members.