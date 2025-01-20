Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

PA Senator John Fetterman Wears Signature Shorts, Hoodie at Capitol

Sen. John Fetterman He's Got No Chill!!!

COMFY 'FIT
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is sticking to his signature style -- and nothing, not even freezing weather or Donald Trump’s inauguration can make him budge!

Fetterman strolled through D.C. Monday in shorts and a hoodie, looking more like he was heading to a barbecue than bracing for politics' biggest day of the year.

It’s unclear if Fetterman plans to switch up his look later or if he’s just built differently -- but to give you an idea of how cold it was, they had to move the entire inauguration indoors to the Capitol Rotunda to escape the chill.

Fetterman’s pics are going viral, with everyone else in the background wrapped up in suits and jackets, shivering through the cold.

Gotta give it to Fetterman -- he’s sticking to comfort, and not even Trump’s inauguration can shake his laid-back vibe. Some things are just non-negotiable!

