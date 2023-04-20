Sen. John Fetterman Promotes 4/20, Doubling Down On Legal Marijuana Push

Sen. John Fetterman is going all in on 4/20 ... promoting the unofficial marijuana holiday as part of his broader push to legalize weed nationwide.

The Pennsylvania legislator, who just returned to the Senate this week, posed with a marijuana flag Thursday ... posting a tweet at 4:20 PM with a simple caption, "It's 4:20 on 4/20. That's the tweet."

As you can see, Fetterman's flag reads ... "It's 420 somewhere" ... with pot leaves all over the darn thing.

Fetterman playing into 4/20 jives with his political policies ... he campaigned on legalizing weed at the federal level, and he's been pushing for legalization since his election.

Fetterman's state of Pennsylvania allows medical marijuana, but recreational is against the law. His website says weed should be legal "for jobs, justice, veterans, farmers and revenue."