Donald Trump Inaugurated as 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office and become the 47th President of the United States.

Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, rode with President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden from the White House to the U.S. Capitol Building Monday morning ... where both DJT and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will be sworn into office in the Capitol Rotunda.

Trump and Biden met on the White House steps earlier, shortly after Trump attended a church service at St. John's Church in Washington, D.C., accompanied by family members.

Trump is taking the oath of office, administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, in the Rotunda, which holds about 600 people -- the event was officially moved indoors due to frigid regional winter conditions outside. The last time the ceremony was held indoors was for Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer the oath of office to Vance.

Local and federal officials were reportedly expecting more than 200K people to show up for the event -- both supporters of Trump and protesters -- but, due to weather forcing the event indoors, Trump supporters will congregate inside Capital One Arena to watch the event.

Trump's inauguration is bringing out a few huge stars ... including Carrie Underwood, who will take the stage during Monday's ceremony. Rascal Flatts and Jason Aldean are set to perform at the inaugural ball later Monday, and Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus and the Village People performed last night at a "victory rally."

Trump won the election in November ... defeating VP Kamala Harris in the Electoral College and overtaking her in the popular vote by nearly 2.3 million votes.

The 47th President's new official portrait came out just last week ... featuring the President scowling at the camera -- so, it seems Term No. 2 is all business.