Donald Trump's Presidential Photo Compared to Iconic Mug Shot

Donald Trump's got a new signature pose for photos it seems ... 'cause he's bringing his mug shot scowl to the highest office in the land -- a stark departure from his 2016 portrait.

TMZ has confirmed that a new black and white photo of Trump circulating online is DJT's official presidential photo ... and, it captures the president-elect staring seriously into the camera -- not even a hint of a smile on his face.

The photo's being compared to the mug shot Trump stood for in Georgia back in 2023, after he was indicted on racketeering charges in the state ... and, it's easy to see why -- he's got the same expression on his face in both snaps.

It's possible the new facial expression signals a different approach to Trump's second term ... check it out, when he posed back in 2016 he had the biggest grin on his face. It's all business, and the art of the deal now.

While he may look serious, Trump's got a lot to celebrate ... just this week, the Biden administration announced they worked with the 45th/47th president's negotiation team to free hostages in Gaza more than a year after they were taken from a music festival in Israel.

And, after his nomination of Matt Gaetz for Attorney General fell through, Trump's had a fairly smooth cabinet hearing process this week ... though Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth took abuse from unhappy protesters.

BTW ... the vice president gets a portrait too, and -- while not the big grin on Donald's face in 2016 -- J.D. Vance couldn't quite pull off Trump's intensity.