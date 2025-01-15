Village People's Victor Willis Says Trump Will Join Them on Inauguration Stage

Play video content TMZ.com

Donald Trump’s inauguration is set to double as his disco dream ... 'cause Village People’s Victor Willis tells TMZ an onstage collab is locked in!

We caught up with Victor on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... and he tells us Trump's 100% hopping onstage with them at Sunday's "MAGA Victory" rally in Washington D.C., and at the Liberty Inaugural Ball Monday for a performance of his all-time fave jam, "Y.M.C.A."

Trump’s all about that tune ... regularly busting out his own unique spin on the iconic dance at campaign rallies. But will the Village People try out DT's moves, or stick to their own? Check the clip, 'cause Victor tells us who’s running the dance floor.

Victor also spills on why Village People said yes to performing, even though their pick didn’t snag the presidency.

With Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, and Billy Ray Cyrus also hitting the stage, this inauguration is shaping up to be one high-kicking, foot-stomping affair -- here’s hoping Trump can keep up with the choreography!