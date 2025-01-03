Donald Trump Will Be Sentenced Next Week in Hush Money Case, Days Before Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case in New York will go down after all ... just 10 days before he returns to the White House.

In a stunning twist Friday, Judge Juan Merchan scheduled Trump's sentencing for Jan. 10, but all indications are Trump will NOT be thrown behind bars.

Merchan's written decision, obtained by TMZ, signals he will sentence Trump to what's known as a conditional discharge ... meaning Trump's case would be dismissed if he isn't arrested again.

Trump was trying to get his guilty verdict dismissed, and the whole case was thrown out of court ... claiming he had presidential immunity following his re-election ... but, Merchan says there is "no legal impediment" to sentencing.

As you know, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments prosecutors say he made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump could face a potential prison sentence of up to 4 years, but again, it sounds like the judge won't go that route ... considering January 20, Inauguration Day, is looming.

Play video content TMZ.com

Unclear if Trump will show up in person next Friday at a NYC courthouse ... Merchan says Trump can appear in person or virtually, and Trump has until Sunday to let the court know his plans.

Sentencing will make for another crazy week for Trump -- Monday is the fourth anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, and it's also the day Trump's 2024 election win will be certified.