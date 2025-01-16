Trump Names Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone Special Ambassadors to Hollywood

Donald Trump is bestowing a new honor on his most vocal celebrity supporters ... tapping Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone as Hollywood's new Special Ambassadors.

The President-elect announced the 3 actors' new roles on Truth Social ahead of Monday's inauguration ... and noted he was putting his trust in Voight, Gibson, and Stallone to bring Hollywood -- which he called "a very troubled place" -- back to its old glory.

If you're scratching your head trying to figure out what exactly a "Special Ambassador to Hollywood" will do in the Trump administration ... 45 (soon-to-be 47) explained the veteran stars will act as "Special Envoys" -- essentially his "eyes and ears" on the ground in Tinseltown.

Trump said the purpose of creating these positions is to bring business back to Hollywood ... which he claims has been lost to foreign countries in the last 4 years. While he didn't name President Joe Biden directly, this feels like a direct dig at JB's administration ... just sayin'!!!

He added ... "I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

Voight, Gibson, and Stallone have all publicly voiced their support for Trump's 2nd term ... even after other Hollywood stars were criticized for backing Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of November's election.