Sen. John Fetterman, Wife Involved in Car Crash in Maryland

Sen. John Fetterman and his wife were involved in a car crash in Maryland this weekend, and cops say he was driving when he hit the car in front of him.

The Maryland State Police tell TMZ ... the Senator from Pennsylvania was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound on I-70 Sunday morning -- when he struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala while on the road.

Cops say it's unclear what caused the crash ... and no citations were issued either, although the crash investigation remains active and ongoing, we're told.

MSP tells us a passenger in Fetterman's car, as well as the driver of the Impala, were transported by ambulance to a hospital in West Virginia, where they were treated for injuries.

The Senator's office confirmed the accident, telling TMZ ... John's wife, Gisele, was in the car with him and they were both evaluated at the hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

We're told JF suffered a bruised shoulder in the accident, and he and his wife were discharged from the hospital later Sunday and are "doing well" and happy to be back at their Pennsylvania home.