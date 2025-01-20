Mike Pence Shows Up at Donald Trump's Inauguration, Relationship Thawing?

Play video content

Mike Pence's relationship with Donald Trump seems to be thawing ... the former vice president showed up today at DT's inauguration in D.C.

Pence and his wife, Karen, were photographed walking through the hallway of the Capitol Rotunda to watch Trump put his hand on the Bible and become the 47th President of the United States.

As you know, the ceremony was moved indoors due to the frigid East Coast temperatures.

The Congressional committee that oversees all the pomp and circumstance sent a customary invite to Pence and all other former VPs and past presidents.

It appears Pence might be warming up again to Trump after their relationship went into the toilet following the January 6 Capitol riots.

You may recall ... Trump got pissed at Pence for certifying the 2020 election after DT lost to Joe Biden.

The certification drove a wedge between Trump and Pence ... until very recently when the two men were seen shaking hands at the funeral of the late Jimmy Carter — the 39th President of the United States.

Now, Pence has popped up at Trump's inauguration.