Joe Biden Pardons Dr. Anthony Fauci Ahead of Trump's Inauguration

President Joe Biden is making a massive move during his final hours in the Oval Office ... by protecting a notable group of people from retaliation by the new Trump administration.

Biden is using his powers to pardon Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, and the members of congress and who serve on the committee that investigated the January 6th, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The Jan. 6th committee notably includes former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, as well as Sen. Adam Schiff.

U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the committee have also received a pardon.

Biden says just because he's issuing pardons doesn't mean these people did anything wrong, stating, "The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense."

The president goes on to say, "Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country."